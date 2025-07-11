Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Inequality has risen from 1970 to Trump − that has 3 hidden costs that undermine democracy

By Nathan Meyers, Ph.D. candidate in sociology (September 2025 degree conferral), UMass Amherst
The Republican tax bill is set to worsen inequality, government data shows. It’s part of a 50-year trend that’s affecting the social fabric as well as the economy.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Georgia: Jailing of teenage protester raises fair trial concerns
~ Spotted lanternflies love grapevines, and that’s bad for Pennsylvania’s wine industry
~ Spacecraft equipped with a solar sail could deliver earlier warnings of space weather threats to Earth’s technologies
~ AI in health care could save lives and money − but change won’t happen overnight
~ Muscle weakness in cancer survivors may be caused by treatable weakness in blood vessels – new research
~ IRS says churches may endorse political candidates despite a decades-old federal statute barring them from doing that
~ Why do so many American workers feel guilty about taking the vacation they’ve earned?
~ How UK-France ‘one in, one out’ migration deal will work – and what the challenges could be
~ Berg winds in South Africa: the winter weather pattern that increases wildfire risks
~ Greece: New asylum and return proposals flagrantly breach international law and punishes people seeking protection
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter