Human Rights Observatory

How UK-France ‘one in, one out’ migration deal will work – and what the challenges could be

By Matilde Rosina, Assistant Professor in Global Challenges, Brunel University of London
After weeks of rising Channel crossing figures, the UK government has agreed on a long-awaited migration deal with France. Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron announced a “one in, one out” pilot – and the UK prime minister said the “groundbreaking” scheme could start returning migrants to France within weeks. The deal was announced alongside a separate agreement to coordinate the use of French and British nuclear…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
