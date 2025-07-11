Tolerance.ca
Berg winds in South Africa: the winter weather pattern that increases wildfire risks

By Sheldon Strydom, Senior Lecturer & Head of Department, Department of Geography, Rhodes University
Michael John Savage, Professor emeritus, Agrometeorology, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Winter in some parts of South Africa is a time of low (or no) rainfall and high fire danger. Sheldon Strydom studies the relationship between weather and fire, in particular how Berg winds, also known as mountain flow events, are linked to periods of enhanced fire danger. Mid-July is typically a high risk period. He shares what…The Conversation


