Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

ICRC Annual Report 2024

As humanitarian needs continued to grow, the ICRC remained steadfast in urging compliance with international humanitarian law and providing assistance where people needed it most.


Read complete article

© International Committee of the Red Cross -
More
