Human Rights Observatory

OEWG: ICRC address to the final meeting on IHL and ICT activities during armed conflict

Delivered by Noa Schreuer, Legal Advisor, at the 11th substantive session of the Open-Ended Working Group on security of and in the use of information and communications technologies 2020-2025 in New York.


© International Committee of the Red Cross -
