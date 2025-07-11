Tolerance.ca
Greece: New asylum and return proposals flagrantly breach international law and punishes people seeking protection

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the news that the Greek Parliament voted to suspend the registration of asylum applications from people coming by boat from North Africa for three months and to return them to their country of origin, Adriana Tidona the Migration Researcher of Amnesty International said: “These shameful proposals flagrantly violate international law, will do nothing […] The post Greece: New asylum and return proposals flagrantly breach international law and punishes people seeking protection appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


