Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What’s the forever chemical TFA doing in the UK’s rivers?

By Daniel Drage, Associate Professor of Environmental Health, University of Birmingham
Most UK rivers are contaminated by a chemical called trifluoroacetic acid (TFA). This is a type of human-made chemical known as perfluorinated alkyl substances (PFAS), often called “forever chemicals”.

This widespread contamination highlights the extensive scale of work required to remove synthetic forever chemicals from our environment.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Greece: New asylum and return proposals flagrantly breach international law and punishes people seeking protection
~ From athlete’s foot to smelly soles: why daily washing is key to healthy feet
~ Johnny Depp’s new film about Modigliani is in danger of downplaying his importance as an artist – an art expert’s verdict
~ What would it take for a new British left-wing party to succeed?
~ My artwork, A Virtuous Woman, has become the centre of a protest – it shows how our polarised society can affect art
~ Why Trump blames decisions on others – a psychologist explains
~ Cambodia: Revocation of citizenship would be heinous violation of international law
~ Cuba: Protesters Detail Abuses in Prison
~ A new exhibition is a thoughtful examination of the lasting relationship between Asia and Australia
~ What does the disappearance of ‘Nut Brother’ reveal about the plight of performance artists in China?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter