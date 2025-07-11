Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What would it take for a new British left-wing party to succeed?

By Colm Murphy, Lecturer in British Politics, Queen Mary University of London
Last week, the MP for Coventry South, Zarah Sultana, made an audacious decision. Having already lost the Labour party whip for opposing the two-child benefit cap, Sultana announced she would co-lead a new left-wing party with Jeremy Corbyn, who was expelled from Labour in 2024.

From one angle, her decision may seem simple. Discontent with Keir Starmer’s Labour government, on everything from welfare cuts to Gaza, has never been higher, and Sultana is a vocal critic. Yet, launching a (still unnamed)…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Greece: New asylum and return proposals flagrantly breach international law and punishes people seeking protection
~ From athlete’s foot to smelly soles: why daily washing is key to healthy feet
~ What’s the forever chemical TFA doing in the UK’s rivers?
~ Johnny Depp’s new film about Modigliani is in danger of downplaying his importance as an artist – an art expert’s verdict
~ My artwork, A Virtuous Woman, has become the centre of a protest – it shows how our polarised society can affect art
~ Why Trump blames decisions on others – a psychologist explains
~ Cambodia: Revocation of citizenship would be heinous violation of international law
~ Cuba: Protesters Detail Abuses in Prison
~ A new exhibition is a thoughtful examination of the lasting relationship between Asia and Australia
~ What does the disappearance of ‘Nut Brother’ reveal about the plight of performance artists in China?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter