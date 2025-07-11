Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: Revocation of citizenship would be heinous violation of international law

By Amnesty International
Responding to a National Assembly-approved amendment to the Cambodian Constitution that allows for the revocation of Khmer citizenship, Amnesty International’s Regional Research Director Montse Ferrer said: “As the proposal moves closer to becoming reality, anyone who speaks out against or opposes the ruling party will be at risk of having their citizenship revoked. We are […] The post Cambodia: Revocation of citizenship would be heinous violation of international law appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
