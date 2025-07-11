Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cuba: Protesters Detail Abuses in Prison

By Human Rights Watch
A man is arrested during a demonstration against the government of President Miguel Diaz-Canel in Havana, Cuba, July 12, 2021. © 2021 YAMIL LAGE/AFP via Getty Images Protesters detained for participating in the peaceful July 2021 protests in Cuba have been subject to serious abuses in prison, including beatings, solitary confinement, and lack of medical care.While some were released, they say they remain under constant surveillance. Hundreds are still in prison. The living conditions they were protesting have not improved.Governments should condemn the arbitrary detention and harassment of protesters,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
