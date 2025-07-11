Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Guests at a feast in Iran’s Zagros Mountains 11,000 years ago brought wild boars from all across the land

By Petra Vaiglova, Lecturer in Archaeological Science, Australian National University
Humans have feasted since the dawn of agriculture – but a new find suggests the practice of bringing exotic food to a communal gathering is even older.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Cambodia: Revocation of citizenship would be heinous violation of international law
~ Cuba: Protesters Detail Abuses in Prison
~ A new exhibition is a thoughtful examination of the lasting relationship between Asia and Australia
~ What does the disappearance of ‘Nut Brother’ reveal about the plight of performance artists in China?
~ Human Rights Cannot Be Sidelined in Australia-China Meetings
~ Black bushranger brothers Jimmy and Joe Governor were hanged in 1901. But were they ‘wicked’ or wronged?
~ Hendra virus has killed a horse in Queensland. Should we be worried?
~ The ACT wants dog owners to spend 3 hours a day with their pet. But quality, not quantity, matters most
~ What is the Strait of Hormuz and why is it so important for global shipping?
~ School smartphone bans reflect growing concern over youth mental health and academic performance
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter