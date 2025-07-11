Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hendra virus has killed a horse in Queensland. Should we be worried?

By Vinod Balasubramaniam, Associate Professor (Molecular Virology), Monash University
There is no vaccine for humans against Hendra. The virus is severe and can be deadly – but it’s very rare.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
