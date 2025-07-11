Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

What is cannabis use disorder? And how do you know if you have a problem?

By Danielle Dawson, PhD Candidate, School of Psychology and National Centre for Youth Substance Use Research, The University of Queensland
Valentina Lorenzetti, Deputy Director, Healthy Brain and Mind Research Centre Program Lead, Neuroscience of Addiction and Mental Health Program, Australian Catholic University
Wayne Hall, Emeritus Professor, National Centre for Youth Substance Use Research, The University of Queensland
A ‘cannabis use disorder’ can make it difficult to control how often or how much cannabis you use. Here are some of the symptoms.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
