Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel’s relocation plan for Palestinians and fading hopes for a ceasefire

By Jonathan Este, Senior International Affairs Editor, Associate Editor
This article was first published in The Conversation UK’s World Affairs Briefing email newsletter. Sign up to receive weekly analysis of the latest developments in international relations, direct to your inbox.

It was revealing this week to read reports of Benjamin Netanyahu’s meeting with Donald Trump (his third White House visit since Trump’s inauguration in January). There was no sense that the US president upped the pressure on the Israeli prime minister to soften Israel’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Friday essay: ‘An oasis in the desert’ – Jackie Huggins reflects on her deep history with Carnarvorn Gorge
~ ‘Fashion helped the pride come out’: First Nations fashion as resistance, culture and connection
~ NZ’s new AI strategy is long on ‘economic opportunity’ but short on managing ethical and social risk
~ Does AI actually boost productivity? The evidence is murky
~ Will my private health insurance cover my surgery? What if my claim is rejected?
~ Albanese’s China mission - managing a complex relationship in a world of shifting alliances
~ Trump has flagged 200% tariffs on Australian pharmaceuticals. What do we produce here, and what’s at risk?
~ Rugby headgear can’t prevent concussion – but new materials could soften the blows over a career
~ UN calls for reversal of US sanctions on Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese
~ Justice Department efforts to strip citizenship from naturalized Americans likely violate constitutional rights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter