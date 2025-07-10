Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rugby headgear can’t prevent concussion – but new materials could soften the blows over a career

By Nick Draper, Professor of Sport and Exercise Science, University of Canterbury
Research suggests new headgear could reduce the overall collision ‘burden’ on players over a season or career, with potential benefits for long-term brain health.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Friday essay: ‘An oasis in the desert’ – Jackie Huggins reflects on her deep history with Carnarvorn Gorge
~ ‘Fashion helped the pride come out’: First Nations fashion as resistance, culture and connection
~ NZ’s new AI strategy is long on ‘economic opportunity’ but short on managing ethical and social risk
~ Does AI actually boost productivity? The evidence is murky
~ Will my private health insurance cover my surgery? What if my claim is rejected?
~ Albanese’s China mission - managing a complex relationship in a world of shifting alliances
~ Trump has flagged 200% tariffs on Australian pharmaceuticals. What do we produce here, and what’s at risk?
~ Israel’s relocation plan for Palestinians and fading hopes for a ceasefire
~ UN calls for reversal of US sanctions on Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese
~ Justice Department efforts to strip citizenship from naturalized Americans likely violate constitutional rights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter