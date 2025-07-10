This tropical plant builds isolated ‘apartments’ to prevent battles among the aggressive ant tenants it relies on for survival
By Guillaume Chomicki, Professor of Evolutionary Biology, Durham University
Susanne S. Renner, Honorary Professor of Biology, Washington University in St. Louis
Squamellaria plants grow special structures to host the ants they symbiotically rely on for nutrients. Distinct compartments help different ant colonies live peacefully side by side.
- Thursday, July 10, 2025