Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US Imposes Sanctions on UN Special Rapporteur

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image UN Special Rapporteur for the occupied Palestinian territories Francesca Albanese during a press conference at the UN City in Copenhagen, Denmark, February 5, 2025. © 2025 Ritzau Scanpix/Sipa USA via AP Photo On July 9, the US government imposed sanctions on UN Human Rights Council-appointed Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian Territory occupied since 1967 Francesca Albanese under an executive order issued by President Donald Trump in February 2025. In response, the following quote can be attributed to Liz Evenson, international…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Justice Department efforts to strip citizenship from naturalized Americans likely violate constitutional rights
~ This tropical plant builds isolated ‘apartments’ to prevent battles among the aggressive ant tenants it relies on for survival
~ Africa’s plants: a database project has recorded 65,000 species – and is still growing
~ TikTok users in Ghana and Zimbabwe enjoy making fun of government – why it can have a downside
~ Devil worship, muti and murder: what’s behind the growth of occult gangs in South Africa?
~ Corporate purpose: how boards of directors monitor the mission of European companies
~ How China’s green transition is reshaping ethnic minority communities
~ Superman: James Gunn’s prolonged punch-fest falls flat
~ England’s family hubs plan aims to build on Sure Start’s success – but may struggle to overcome today’s child poverty levels
~ A one minute scan of your foot could help prevent amputation – here’s how
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter