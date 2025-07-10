Tolerance.ca
Africa’s plants: a database project has recorded 65,000 species – and is still growing

By Cyrille Chatelain, Scientist, Conservatoire et Jardin botaniques de Genève (CJBG)
The African Plant Database lists 65,000 species of flowering plants, ferns and conifers found on the African continent and Madagascar. Since 2006, every plant species ever documented in Africa and Madagascar has been included in the massive online database, with about 200 new species added every year. Cyrille Chatelain is a curator at the Geneva Botanical Garden in Switzerland. He’s researched plants in Côte d'Ivoire, Madagascar and north Africa and manages the plant database.…The Conversation


© The Conversation
