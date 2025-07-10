TikTok users in Ghana and Zimbabwe enjoy making fun of government – why it can have a downside
By Jacob Nyarko, Lecturer of Communication Studies, University of Cape Coast
Oswelled Ureke, Associate Professor, Department of Communication and Media , University of Johannesburg
Browse the internet or turn on the global news and chances are the coverage of Africa you find is about war, coups, displaced populations and disease.
Generally, the west and its media are blamed for this negative, Afropessimistic portrayal of the continent.
Africans have taken strategic steps to repair this negative narrative. An example is the Africa…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, July 10, 2025