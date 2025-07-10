Dyspraxia: why children with developmental coordination disorder in the UK are still being failed
By Charikleia Sinani, Senior Lecturer in Physiotherapy, School of Science, Technology and Health, York St John University
Greg Wood, Reader in Sensorimotor Control, Manchester Metropolitan University
Kate Wilmut, Professor of Psychology, School of Psychology, Social Work and Public Health, Oxford Brookes University
When a child struggles to tie their shoelaces, write legibly or stay upright during PE, it can be dismissed as clumsiness or lack of effort. But for around 5% of UK children, these challenges stem from a neurodevelopmental condition known as developmental coordination disorder (DCD), also known as dyspraxia. And new findings reveal how deeply it’s impacting their lives – at home, in school and in their future.
© The Conversation
- Thursday, July 10, 2025