Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dyspraxia: why children with developmental coordination disorder in the UK are still being failed

By Charikleia Sinani, Senior Lecturer in Physiotherapy, School of Science, Technology and Health, York St John University
Greg Wood, Reader in Sensorimotor Control, Manchester Metropolitan University
Kate Wilmut, Professor of Psychology, School of Psychology, Social Work and Public Health, Oxford Brookes University
When a child struggles to tie their shoelaces, write legibly or stay upright during PE, it can be dismissed as clumsiness or lack of effort. But for around 5% of UK children, these challenges stem from a neurodevelopmental condition known as developmental coordination disorder (DCD), also known as dyspraxia. And new findings reveal how deeply it’s impacting their lives – at home, in school and in their future.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ US Imposes Sanctions on UN Special Rapporteur
~ Africa’s plants: a database project has recorded 65,000 species – and is still growing
~ TikTok users in Ghana and Zimbabwe enjoy making fun of government – why it can have a downside
~ Devil worship, muti and murder: what’s behind the growth of occult gangs in South Africa?
~ Corporate purpose: how boards of directors monitor the mission of European companies
~ How China’s green transition is reshaping ethnic minority communities
~ Superman: James Gunn’s prolonged punch-fest falls flat
~ England’s family hubs plan aims to build on Sure Start’s success – but may struggle to overcome today’s child poverty levels
~ A one minute scan of your foot could help prevent amputation – here’s how
~ The Salt Path scandal: defending a memoir’s ‘emotional truth’ is a high-risk strategy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter