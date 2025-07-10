Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Salt Path scandal: defending a memoir’s ‘emotional truth’ is a high-risk strategy

By Robert Eaglestone, Professor of Contemporary Literature and Thought, Royal Holloway University of London
Raynor Winn, author of the award-winning memoir The Salt Path, which was recently adapted into a film, has been accused of “lies, deceit and desperation”. Writing in The Observer, reporter Chloe Hadjimatheou claims that Winn left out significant…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ US Imposes Sanctions on UN Special Rapporteur
~ Africa’s plants: a database project has recorded 65,000 species – and is still growing
~ TikTok users in Ghana and Zimbabwe enjoy making fun of government – why it can have a downside
~ Devil worship, muti and murder: what’s behind the growth of occult gangs in South Africa?
~ Corporate purpose: how boards of directors monitor the mission of European companies
~ How China’s green transition is reshaping ethnic minority communities
~ Superman: James Gunn’s prolonged punch-fest falls flat
~ England’s family hubs plan aims to build on Sure Start’s success – but may struggle to overcome today’s child poverty levels
~ A one minute scan of your foot could help prevent amputation – here’s how
~ Dyspraxia: why children with developmental coordination disorder in the UK are still being failed
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter