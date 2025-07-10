Wimbledon’s electronic line-calling system shows we still can’t replace human judgment
By Feng Li, Chair of Information Management, Associate Dean for Research & Innovation, Bayes Business School, City St George's, University of London
The Wimbledon tennis tournament in 2025 has brought us familiar doses of scorching sunshine and pouring rain, British hopes and despair, and the usual queues, strawberries and on-court stardust. One major difference with this year’s tournament, however, has been the notable absence of human line judges for the first time in 147 years.
In a bid to modernise, organisers have replaced all 300 line judges with the Hawk-Eye electronic line-calling (ELC) system powered by 18 high-speed cameras and supported by around 80 on-court assistants.
It has been sold as a leap forward but…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, July 10, 2025