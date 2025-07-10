Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tackling the chaos at home might be the secret to a more successful work life

By Yasin Rofcanin, Professor of Management Strategy & Organisation, University of Bath
Siqi Wang, Lecturer in Organisational Behaviour and Human Resource Management, Aston Business School, Aston University
In a world of hybrid working and four-day weeks, most workers are asked to be agile, creative and strategic – not just at work but also at home. But what if the energy and focus workers invest into solving family life challenges could actually make them better at adapting and innovating in their jobs?

Our recent study suggests that managing household life – what we call “strategic renewal at home” – doesn’t just benefit family functioning. It also boosts employees’ ability to generate ideas,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
