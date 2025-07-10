Tolerance.ca
Five unusual ways to make buildings greener (literally)

By Paul Dobraszczyk, Lecturer in Architecture, UCL
Buildings adorned with plants are an increasingly familiar sight in cities worldwide. These “green walls” are generally created using metal frames that support plastic plates, onto which pre-grown plants are inserted. These plants are able to survive without soil because they’re sustained by nutrient-packed rolls of felt and artificial sprinklers.

Some are fabulously rich tapestries of luxuriant vegetation, like French botanist Patrick Blanc’s coating of part of the Athenaeum hotel in London. Here, small shrubs…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
