Returning to the office isn’t the answer to Canada’s productivity problem — and it will add pressure to urban housing

By Dilara Baysal, Research Fellow in Sociology, Concordia University
Companies are betting on office mandates to fix sluggish productivity, but what workers need most are affordable homes, shorter commutes and real opportunities to grow, not added stress.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
