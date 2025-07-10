Tolerance.ca
Sound recordings can give us an animal-eye view of the war in Ukraine

By Janine Natalya Clark, Professor of Transitional Justice and International Criminal Law, University of Birmingham
The 2025 Tribeca Film Festival in New York included a world premiere of War Through the Eyes of Animals (also known as Animals in War). The documentary gives an animal-eye view of Russia’s war against Ukraine and features the wartime experiences of several different species, including a cow, a rabbit and a wolf.

Throughout history, animals have been affected by war and exposed to its many…





