Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Wildfire smoke can make your outdoor workout hazardous to your health – an exercise scientist explains how to gauge the risk

By John C. Quindry, Professor of Integrative Physiology and Athletic Training, University of Montana
As the summer’s sunny days take hold, many people turn to outdoor exercise.

But in parts of North America, pleasant weather often aligns with wildfire season. As summers get drier, both the frequency and the intensity of wildfires have grown, producing more polluting smoke.

A fire’s smoke can spread across several states, leaving people at risk for the health consequences of air pollution.

Exercisers…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Jimmy Swaggart’s rise and fall shaped the landscape of American televangelism
~ Dune patterns in California desert hold clues that help researchers map Mars’ shifting sands
~ Why recycling solar panels is harder than you might think − an electrical engineer explains
~ How weather changes cause migraines – a neurologist explains the triggers and what you can do to ease the pain
~ Trump’s ‘big’ bill gives millions of taxpayers a new charitable tax break, but whether it will help nonprofits is unclear
~ The AI therapist will see you now: Can chatbots really improve mental health?
~ Child hospitalised as bird flu cases climb in Cambodia
~ Over 1.6 million children live in families made poorer by the two-child limit on benefits – new data
~ Plans to relocate Gazans to a ‘humanitarian city’ look like a crime against humanity – international law expert
~ Women’s Euro 2025: what players do to recover between matches — and how they prepare for their next game
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter