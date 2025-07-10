Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why recycling solar panels is harder than you might think − an electrical engineer explains

By Anurag Srivastava, Professor of Computer Science and Electrical Engineering, West Virginia University
Recycling solar panels seems like a smart idea, but it’s complicated. Built to withstand years of wind and weather, solar panels are designed for strength, not easy breakdown.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Jimmy Swaggart’s rise and fall shaped the landscape of American televangelism
~ Dune patterns in California desert hold clues that help researchers map Mars’ shifting sands
~ Wildfire smoke can make your outdoor workout hazardous to your health – an exercise scientist explains how to gauge the risk
~ How weather changes cause migraines – a neurologist explains the triggers and what you can do to ease the pain
~ Trump’s ‘big’ bill gives millions of taxpayers a new charitable tax break, but whether it will help nonprofits is unclear
~ The AI therapist will see you now: Can chatbots really improve mental health?
~ Child hospitalised as bird flu cases climb in Cambodia
~ Over 1.6 million children live in families made poorer by the two-child limit on benefits – new data
~ Plans to relocate Gazans to a ‘humanitarian city’ look like a crime against humanity – international law expert
~ Women’s Euro 2025: what players do to recover between matches — and how they prepare for their next game
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter