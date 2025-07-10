Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Child hospitalised as bird flu cases climb in Cambodia

By Divya Venkatesh, BBSRC Discovery Fellow, University of Oxford
Cambodia’s Ministry of Health recently confirmed the country’s twelfth human case of H5N1 avian influenza so far this year. The patient, a five-year-old boy from Kampot province, is currently in intensive care with severe respiratory symptoms.

The announcement, on July 3, came just days after a 19-month-old child in neighbouring Takeo province died from the same virus.

To date, there is no evidence of human-to-human transmission. But the steady increase in cases…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
