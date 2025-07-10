Tolerance.ca
Over 1.6 million children live in families made poorer by the two-child limit on benefits – new data

By Ruth Patrick, Professor in Social Policy, University of Glasgow
Kitty Stewart, Professor, Department of Social Policy, London School of Economics and Political Science
New government statistics released today show the reach of the two-child limit. There are 1,665,540 children in England, Scotland and Wales living in households affected by the two-child limit, an increase of over 35,000 from the same time in 2024.

The…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
