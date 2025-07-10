Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bosnia and Herzegovina: 30th anniversary of Srebrenica massacre “a painful reminder from history”

By Amnesty International
Ahead of the 30th anniversary of the massacre in Srebrenica more than 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys were killed by the Bosnian Serb Army, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for Europe, Dinushika Dissanayake, said: “As we mark this solemn milestone and honour the memory of the victims, we also pay tribute to their families and to organizations […] The post Bosnia and Herzegovina: 30th anniversary of Srebrenica massacre “a painful reminder from history” appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
