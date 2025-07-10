Tolerance.ca
Exercise can greatly benefit teenagers’ mental health – here’s what the evidence says

By Paula Cordova Alegre, Personal docente - investigador en los grados de fisioterapia y enfermería de la Universidad San Jorge, Universidad San Jorge
Marina Francín Gallego, Personal Docente Investigador del Grado en Fisioterapia, Universidad San Jorge
Adolescence is a crucial stage of human development. During this unstable period, teenagers experience numerous physical, emotional and social changes that can be extremely challenging. It is a time of identity construction, increased exposure to external pressures, and a search for autonomy. Without the right support, this can all take a significant emotional toll.

Emotional instability increases the risk of developing psychological disorders, and according to the World Health Organisation…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
