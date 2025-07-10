Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The enduring anti-fascist legacy of places that mark Italy’s wartime resistance – podcast

By Gemma Ware, Host, The Conversation Weekly Podcast, The Conversation
Listen to Juan Masullo talk to The Conversation Weekly about how some parts of Italy have clung onto their anti-fascist resistance.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Cooling and antioxidants could help prevent hair loss during chemotherapy – new research
~ Exercise can greatly benefit teenagers’ mental health – here’s what the evidence says
~ Grattan on Friday: childcare is a ‘canary in mine’ warning for wider problems in policy delivery
~ Does Donald Trump deserve the Nobel Peace Prize? We asked 5 experts
~ Does Australia really take too long to approve medicines, as the US says?
~ Queensland’s horrific lion attack shows wild animals should not be kept for our amusement
~ The special envoy’s antisemitism plan is ambitious, but fails to reckon with the hardest questions
~ A court’s sentencing of police officers reflects Jamaicans’ concerns about police accountability
~ Envoy’s plan to fight antisemitism would put universities on notice over funding
~ Skorts revolutionised how women and girls play sport. But in 2025, are they regressive?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter