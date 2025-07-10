Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The special envoy’s antisemitism plan is ambitious, but fails to reckon with the hardest questions

By Matteo Vergani, Associate Professor, Deakin University
The plan spans everything from public broadcasting to AI in a bid to curb growing violence. But where does fair criticism end and antisemitism begin?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Does Donald Trump deserve the Nobel Peace Prize? We asked 5 experts
~ Does Australia really take too long to approve medicines, as the US says?
~ Queensland’s horrific lion attack shows wild animals should not be kept for our amusement
~ A court’s sentencing of police officers reflects Jamaicans’ concerns about police accountability
~ Envoy’s plan to fight antisemitism would put universities on notice over funding
~ Skorts revolutionised how women and girls play sport. But in 2025, are they regressive?
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Larissa Waters on why we deserve more than a government that just tinkers
~ First the dire wolf, now NZ’s giant moa: why real ‘de-extinction’ is unlikely to fly
~ UK: Government’s unchecked use of tech and AI systems leading to exclusion of people with disabilities and other marginalized groups
~ Emptying Moldova: the four waves of Moldovan emigration
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter