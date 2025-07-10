Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK: Government’s unchecked use of tech and AI systems leading to exclusion of people with disabilities and other marginalized groups

By Amnesty International
People with disabilities, those living in poverty or who have serious health conditions are being left in a bureaucratic limbo due to digital exclusion caused by the Department of Work and Pensions’ (DWP) unchecked roll-out of technologies, Amnesty International said today in a new report.  The report, “Too Much Technology, Not Enough Empathy” exposes how […] The post UK: Government’s unchecked use of tech and AI systems leading to exclusion of people with disabilities and other marginalized groups  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
