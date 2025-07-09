Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

That $20 dress direct from China now costs $30 after Trump closed a tariff loophole – and the US will soon end the ‘de minimis’ exemption for the rest of the world, too

By Vivek Astvansh, Associate Professor of Quantitative Marketing and Analytics, McGill University
Fast fashion got a lot pricier for Americans this spring – and it’ll likely get even more expensive in 2027.

That’s because the Trump administration has been rolling back a little-known feature of U.S. customs law that for years had allowed retailers to ship packages duty-free to U.S. shoppers – as long as each shipment was valued under US$800. Known as the “de…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
