Melting ice will strengthen the monsoon in northern Australia – but cause drier conditions north of the Equator
By Corey J. A. Bradshaw, Matthew Flinders Professor of Global Ecology and Node Leader in the ARC Centre of Excellence for Indigenous and Environmental Histories and Futures, Flinders University
Cassandra Rowe, Senior Research Fellow, ARC Centre of Excellence for Indigenous and Environmental Histories and Futures, and College of Science and Engineering, James Cook University
Michael Bird, JCU Distinguished Professor, ARC Centre of Excellence for Indigenous and Environmental Histories and Futures, James Cook University
Sediments in a lagoon near Darwin hold traces of changes to monsoonal rains over 150,000 years. Here’s what it means as Earth’s polar ice melts.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, July 9, 2025