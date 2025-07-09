Tolerance.ca
Planning a ‘Euro summer’ or cruise? Why another flu shot might save your holiday

By Jack Janetzki, Lecturer in Pharmacy and Pharmacology, University of South Australia
Wern Chai, Lecturer in Pharmacy and Pharmacology, University of South Australia
Are you escaping a southern hemisphere winter by heading off for a “Euro summer”? Maybe you’re planning a cruise through the Mediterranean. Or you’re dreaming of a white Christmas overseas later in the year.

Maybe you’ve already booked your flights and accommodation, locked in your itinerary, and started planning what to pack.

But there may be one more thing to add to your pre-travel checklist – a flu shot.

For some travellers, this may mean a second flu shot this year – one for…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
