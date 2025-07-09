Tolerance.ca
Cannabinoid products may reduce total sleep time in adults with insomnia: new study

By Camilla Hoyos, Senior Lecturer in the Centre for Sleep and Chronobiology, Macquarie University
Anastasia Suraev, Senior Research Fellow, Healthy Brain Ageing Program, Brain and Mind Centre, University of Sydney
You might have heard cannabis and cannabinoid products can help people sleep. Data shows one of the top reasons people use cannabis is to help them sleep.

But there’s a dearth of high-quality research on how medicinal cannabis products actually affect sleep.

To find out more, our research team conducted a small pilot study involving…The Conversation


© The Conversation
