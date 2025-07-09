Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Labor leads in two Victorian state polls, but Premier Jacinta Allan’s approval tanks

By Adrian Beaumont, Election Analyst (Psephologist) at The Conversation; and Honorary Associate, School of Mathematics and Statistics, The University of Melbourne
Labor leads in Victorian state polls by Newspoll and Redbridge, but Premier Jacinta Allan is very unpopular. Two federal polls give Labor big leads and a Tasmanian poll suggests Tasmanians would support Labor seeking to form a government with the Greens and independents.

The next Victorian state election will be held in November 2026. The first Newspoll since the 2022 election was conducted…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ That $20 dress direct from China now costs $30 after Trump closed a tariff loophole – and the US will soon end the ‘de minimis’ exemption for the rest of the world, too
~ Melting ice will strengthen the monsoon in northern Australia – but cause drier conditions north of the Equator
~ Planning a ‘Euro summer’ or cruise? Why another flu shot might save your holiday
~ Cannabinoid products may reduce total sleep time in adults with insomnia: new study
~ Trump is aiming to silence public media in the US – and if he succeeds, his supporters here will take note
~ Cyber crime and real-world crime are converging in a dangerous new way – here’s how to stay safe
~ USA: Sanctions against UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese are a disgraceful affront to international justice
~ Charges against Canadian Army members in anti-government terror plot raise alarms about right-wing extremism
~ Thirsty future: Australia’s green hydrogen targets could require vastly more water than the government hopes
~ Defence spending is like insurance – how will NZ pay the higher premiums?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter