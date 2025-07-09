Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

USA: Sanctions against UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese are a disgraceful affront to international justice

By Amnesty International
In response to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announcing sanctions against the UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Francesca Albanese, Amnesty International’s Secretary General Agnès Callamard said: “This is a shameless and transparent attack on the fundamental principles of international justice. Special Rapporteurs are not appointed to please governments or to be […] The post USA: Sanctions against UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese are a disgraceful affront to international justice appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


