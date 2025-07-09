Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

A weakened Iran and Hezbollah gives Lebanon an opening to chart path away from the region’s conflicts − will it be enough?

By Mireille Rebeiz, Chair of Middle East Studies and Associate Professor of Francophone and Women's, Gender and Sexuality Studies at Dickinson College. Adjunct Professor of Law at Penn State Dickinson Law., Dickinson College
For decades, Lebanon has been torn apart by internal division and external conflict. There may currently be a narrow window for a different future.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
