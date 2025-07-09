Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We interviewed 205 Australians convicted of murder and manslaughter. Alcohol’s role was alarming

By Li Eriksson, Senior Lecturer, School of Criminology and Criminal Justice, Griffith University
Paul Mazerolle, Director, Violence Research and Prevention Program, Griffith University
Richard Wortley, Professor of Security and Crime Science, UCL
Samara McPhedran, Principal Research Fellow, Griffith University
We’ve long known there’s a link between alcohol and violence, but when it comes to homicide the stories behind the statistics are harder to grasp.

Our study sheds rare light on what actually happens when drinking precedes killing, because it draws not just on police or court records but on the first-hand accounts of convicted offenders.

We interviewed 205 Australian men and women across Australia…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
