Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US Lobbying Groups Target EU Corporate Accountability Law

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Smoke rises from a plant in Louisiana’s Cancer Alley, October 18, 2023. © 2023 Eli Reed for Human Rights Watch As Europe emerges from a devastating heat wave, the European Parliament should reject efforts, including by industry groups in the United States, to weaken the European Union’s flagship corporate accountability law and its measures to tackle climate change.The 2024 EU law, called the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive, requires large companies operating in the EU to identify and address human rights and environmental harms in their operations…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Charges against Canadian Army members in anti-government terror plot raise alarms about right-wing extremism
~ Thirsty future: Australia’s green hydrogen targets could require vastly more water than the government hopes
~ Defence spending is like insurance – how will NZ pay the higher premiums?
~ Where do giant volcanic eruptions come from? New study finds missing link to ‘blobs’ deep within Earth
~ The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives shatters the church’s century-long effort to curate its own image
~ A weakened Iran and Hezbollah gives Lebanon an opening to chart path away from the region’s conflicts − will it be enough?
~ We interviewed 205 Australians convicted of murder and manslaughter. Alcohol’s role was alarming
~ Earth’s ‘oldest’ impact crater is much younger than previously thought – new study
~ Sound recordings can give us an animals’ eye view of the war in Ukraine
~ From robotic trucks to smart bins: how technology is helping cities sort their waste problem
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter