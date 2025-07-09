Tolerance.ca
We’re hiring: Culture & Society Editor

By Kim Honey, CEO|Editor-in-Chief, The Conversation Canada
The Conversation Canada is seeking a dynamic and thoughtful Culture & Society Editor with a background in critical race scholarship to join our editorial team. This remote, full-time, 10-month contract position is ideal for an experienced editor who is passionate about shaping public discourse through rigorous, accessible journalism.

As the Culture & Society Editor, you will work closely with academics from across Canada, and sometimes globally, to commission, edit and publish articles that explore the intersections of culture, identity, race, media, politics and society.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
