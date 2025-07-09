Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ten Years On: Reflections on the Silent Crisis in Burundi

By Amnesty International
By Tigere Chagutah It has been 10 years since a political crisis erupted in Burundi. Peaceful demonstrations against a controversial third term in office by the late president, Pierre Nkurunziza, were met with brutal repression by security forces. An attempted coup, while Nkurunziza attended a meeting in Tanzania, intensified the government’s violent response, leading to […] The post Ten Years On: Reflections on the Silent Crisis in Burundi appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Mozambique Begins Hearing into Police’s role in Post-Election Violence and Killings
~ Should the UK name heatwaves like storms? It won’t make people take them more seriously
~ I’m a statistics professor who became embroiled in the world of online chess drama
~ Sacred sites in South Africa can protect natural heritage and culture: here’s how
~ Egypt needs more drinkable water – how windy coastal resorts could help
~ New clues from 2 million-year-old tooth enamel tell us more about an ancient relative of humans
~ Genius Act: this new US cryptocurrency law could pave the way for the next global financial crisis
~ Antidepressant withdrawal: new review downplays symptoms but misses the mark for long-term use
~ The Great Lakes are powerful. Learning about ‘rip currents’ can help prevent drowning
~ The toxic management handbook: six guaranteed ways to make your best employees flee
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter