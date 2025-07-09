Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mozambique Begins Hearing into Police’s role in Post-Election Violence and Killings

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Police fired tear gas during a nationwide strike called by Mozambique presidential candidate Venancio Mondlane to protest the provisional results of an October 9 election, in Maputo, Mozambique, October 21, 2024. © 2024 Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters On July 7, the former commander-general of the Mozambican police, Bernardino Rafael, whom the President dismissed in January 2025, appeared before the Office of the Attorney General (Procuradoria-Geral da República) for a hearing about the police’s involvement in the killing of about 400 people during the civil unrest…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ten Years On: Reflections on the Silent Crisis in Burundi
~ Should the UK name heatwaves like storms? It won’t make people take them more seriously
~ I’m a statistics professor who became embroiled in the world of online chess drama
~ Sacred sites in South Africa can protect natural heritage and culture: here’s how
~ Egypt needs more drinkable water – how windy coastal resorts could help
~ New clues from 2 million-year-old tooth enamel tell us more about an ancient relative of humans
~ Genius Act: this new US cryptocurrency law could pave the way for the next global financial crisis
~ Antidepressant withdrawal: new review downplays symptoms but misses the mark for long-term use
~ The Great Lakes are powerful. Learning about ‘rip currents’ can help prevent drowning
~ The toxic management handbook: six guaranteed ways to make your best employees flee
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter