Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Should the UK name heatwaves like storms? It won’t make people take them more seriously

By Andrea Taylor, Associate Professor in Risk Communication, University of Leeds
The UK Met Office has given storms forenames for the past decade as part of an effort to raise public awareness of extreme weather before it strikes. Heatwaves are becoming increasingly frequent and severe due to greenhouse gas emissions, predominantly from burning fossil fuel, which are raising global temperatures by trapping more heat in Earth’s atmosphere.

These extreme heat events aren’t named in the UK. Should that change?

Effective communication strategies are necessary…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
