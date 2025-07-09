Tolerance.ca
Sacred sites in South Africa can protect natural heritage and culture: here’s how

By Ndidzulafhi Innocent Sinthumule, Associate Professor, University of Johannesburg
Nature isn’t confined to officially protected areas. A lot can be done to conserve biodiversity in other places too. The United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity agreed in 2018 on the idea of “other effective area-based conservation measures” (OECMs). These are geographically defined areas which can be managed in ways that protect biodiversity, ecosystem functions and “where applicable, cultural, spiritual, socio-economic, and other locally…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
