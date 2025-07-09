Tolerance.ca
New clues from 2 million-year-old tooth enamel tell us more about an ancient relative of humans

By Palesa P. Madupe, Postdoctoral Researcher, University of Copenhagen
Claire Koenig, Post doc researcher, University of Copenhagen
Ioannis Patramanis, Postdoctoral Researcher, University of Copenhagen
For nearly a century, scientists have been puzzling over fossils from a strange and robust-looking distant relative of early humans: Paranthropus robustus. It walked upright, and was built for heavy chewing with relatively massive jaws, and huge teeth with thick dental enamel. It’s thought to have lived between 2.25 million and 1.7 million years ago.

Humans today have a diverse array of hominin…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
